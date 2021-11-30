Latest on the College Football Playoff rankings

With the SEC Championship just four days away, head coach Kirby Smart could care less about the next-to-last College Football Playoff poll that was announced Tuesday night.

Yes, the Bulldogs (12-0) remain atop the poll as they have all season, with Saturday's opponent Alabama sitting at the No. 3 spot.

Michigan takes over for Ohio State at No. 2, with Cincinnati No. 4 for the second week in a row.

Oklahoma State is No. 5, followed by Notre Dame at No. 6.

Many prognosticators predict that Georgia is already assured a spot in the four-team playoff, regardless of what happens in the championship game Saturday.

However, as you might expect, the playoffs are the furthest thing from Smart’s mind.

"I've said all my career that to win SEC championships is almost just as hard, because the years I spent at Alabama you could say that winning the SEC Championship was just as hard as trying to win a National Championship, and it's one of our goals,” Smart said. “We want to put it on this wall in here, and to do that, you've got to win the SEC. That's what we're focused on.”

Smart’s feelings are shared by linebacker Quay Walker.

When asked if he’s watched any of the Tuesday night shows on ESPN, the senior linebacker said he had not.

“Nah, I don’t pay no attention to that at all,” said Walker. “I’ll probably never watch it. I’m really not into any of that. I’m not even really into social media. I just watch football; I really don’t care about any of that.”

The four playoff teams will be announced Sunday afternoon where everyone will learn who advances to the semifinals in Miami and Dallas. The National Championship is scheduled for Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.