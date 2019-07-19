This game film series examines the most recent game tape from Georgia position groups. This is the latest game action opposing coordinators have for game plan preparations.

D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift had a great regular season in 2018. It was enough to earn him some preseason Heisman hopeful hype in 2019. He was not as effective when we last saw him in the Sugar Bowl. Swift had eight carries for 12 yards and two fumbles. He caught five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown (seen below). Swift is most definitely Georgia's RB1, but the Sugar Bowl proved Brian Herrien to be a good complement if Swift is hobbled or playing inconsistently.

Swift catches a touchdown.

Swift loses a couple of yards.

Ball security must be improved.

Brian Herrien

Herrien showed flashes of greatness against Texas. He is quick, powerful, and versatile. Former UGA great Keith Marshall told us on the Dawg Days podcast that Herrien is built like a prototypical NFL running back and has the skill set to match. He often receives praise from Kirby Smart, which means he has likely earned the trust of the coaching staff. With a couple of unknowns in the backfield (White's health, Cook's growth), Herrien is a vital constant in Georgia's offense.

Herrien runs over a Texas defender.

Herrien could be a target from the backfield.

James Cook

James Cook is a very interesting wrinkle, because his skill set is unique in comparison to any other playmaker. His quick footwork allows him to recover from a loss and take chances to reach lanes others would miss. Cook could be the Swiss army knife of James Coley's offense. With wide receiver depth tested, Cook could step in as a slot receiver for pass plays or motion sweeps. He did not play in the Sugar Bowl and played sparingly versus Alabama. His fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in garbage time was the best glimpse at his potential.

Cook avoids a loss and shows off good footwork.

Cook breaks loose for a 30 yard gain.

Cook can be used as a slot receiver.

Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh