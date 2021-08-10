Lanning welcomes Muschamp's input

Although it remains unclear exactly what role Will Muschamp will play now that he’s been elevated to on-field assistant status, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning dropped a little bit of a hint during Tuesday’s Zoom session with beat writers.

While Muschamp will be replacing Special Teams Coordinator Scott Cochran while he’s away from the team, according to Lanning, the former South Carolina and Florida head coach will continue to play a role with the Bulldogs defense.

“I have so much respect for Coach Muschamp and the job he does,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy I lean on a lot for advice in really every situation, whether it be football or life. But yeah, I think he will be involved on defense, and I’m excited to see it as it continues to develop.”

This should not come as a big surprise.

Aside from his vast experience as an SEC defensive coordinator, Muschamp was hired by head coach Kirby Smart to be a senior defensive analyst after signing a contract that will pay him $300,000 this year.

“It’s actually really a blessing for us to have that experience on our side of the ball. The great thing about our group is there are zero egos, and everybody’s pulling the rope in the same direction,” Lanning said. “When you can add a guy like coach Muschamp, as well as the additional coaches we have on our staff, it’s obviously a benefit to myself and every one of our players.”