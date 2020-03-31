Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is continuing his meteoric rise in the coaching ranks.

Lanning, whose defense was ranked No. 1 in the nation last year, saw his pay increased $500K to $1,250,000 in December, athletic director Greg McGarity confirmed to UGASports.



The Athens-Banner Herald was the first to report the news. UGASports filed an FOI last Friday, requesting the raises but had yet to receive the information as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lanning’s salary surpassed the $1.1 million amount Monken agreed to when he was hired as Georgia’s new offensive coordinator.

Lanning is now tied with South Carolina’s Travaris Robinson as the eighth highest-paid defensive coordinator in the SEC.

He wasn’t the only Bulldog assistant to receive a raise.



Assistant defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann received a $50,000 bump to boost his pay to $600,000, while defensive line coach Tray Scott received a $130,000 raise to put his salary at $600,000.

For the 33-year-old Lanning, the raise marks an almost million-dollar bump since he was first hired in 2018 for $318,000.

McGarity told UGASports that all salaries were negotiated prior to the current coronavirus pandemic roaring onto the scene.

Other assistant salaries include offensive line coach/associate head coach Matt Luke ($900,000), running backs coach/run game coordinator Del McGee ($650,000), secondary coach Charlton Warren ($600,000), wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton ($550,000), special teams coordinator Scott Cochran ($550,000), and tight ends coach Todd Hartley ($400,000).