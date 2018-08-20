Georgia head coach Tom Crean has secured his second verbal commitment for the Class of 2019, just hours after landing his first in No. 54 prospect Jaykwon Walton.

Four-star point guard Kyle Sturdivant announced he was committing to the Bulldogs on Monday night.

“My heart was telling me I wanted to be a part of something special there," Sturdivant told Dan McDonald of Rivals.com. "I wrestled with this decision, but I just prayed on it today and decided to pick Georgia. That’s where God led me.”

The nation’s No. 67 ranked player, Sturdivant chose Georgia over Southern Cal, Stanford, Georgia Tech and a host of other schools.

As a junior, Sturdivant led Norcross High School to the AAAAAAA State Championship game. He woudl later average 16.2 points, five assists, and 3.9 steals per game for Nike Team Florida.

The 6-foot-3 Sturdivant cited his relationship with assistant coach Amir Abdur-Rahim as one of his reasons for choosing the Bulldogs.

“We are going to do something special," Sturdivant said. "The coaches are all stand up guys and I’m just excited to get up there and work with them.”

Crean isn't going to make Sturdivant wait long.

“Honestly, Coach Crean just told me he’s going to develop me from day one... not even from day one, from like tomorrow," Sturdivant said. "He hasn’t really told me how he’s going to use me. He just said he’s going to get me better as a player.”

Sturdivant will join former Norcross teammates Rayshaun Hammonds and Jojo Toppin in Athens.

“They said he pushes you every day," Sturdivant said. "He’s always finding something new not to get on you about but to push you and make you better.”

Sturdivant committed just hours after Walton announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

“Me and Jaykwon are cool, but we’re not best bros or anything," Sturdivant said. "This was one me. Honestly, I haven’t even thought about who I’ll go after. I was just worried about making the right call for me. Chase [Hunter] would be a good start.”