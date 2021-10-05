Kirby Smart updates a dire UGA injury situation

Questions about injuries were once again a topic of conversation for Kirby Smart following Tuesday’s practice in preparation for the game at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Smart actually acknowledged without prompting that the Bulldogs “still have some guys who are banged up and beat up.”

Georgia’s head coach raised further eyebrows when he said, “I don’t remember having this many guys injured at once since I’ve been here. But the guys work hard, and they’re buying into the plan and executing it.”

Exactly who else might be injured for the No. 2 Bulldogs, Smart did not elaborate. An approximate 12-minute viewing period did not reveal missing players who might ordinarily be there.

Smart did hint that the Bulldogs might receive some positive news, acknowledging that there’s a chance Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), Arian Smith (knee contusion), and Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) could return to action Saturday.

“We have a chance of getting all three. They were out there running, hitting 18-19 mph. They weren’t running full speed, but they were moving around,” Smart said. “Rosemy probably has the best chance, but each one of them has a chance to make it back. But they’re not taking a lot of reps. They’re hitting walk-through reps, but we’re going to see if they can clear by Thursday or Friday.”

Of course, there were questions about quarterback JT Daniels, who continues to recover from his injured lat.

Per Smart, Daniels actually did some soft toss on Tuesday and could ramp up on Wednesday, assuming the lat continues to heal.

“My first question with Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) is, ‘Can he aggravate it and hurt it worse by doing anything?' Basically, he said it's a muscle injury. So, anything that bothers it, you don't want to do,” Smart said. “But anything that doesn't bother it, you want to continue to do. So today he was able to go out and do some soft toss. It didn't bother it.”

Smart said the protocols followed are exactly the same that the Dallas Cowboys did with quarterback Dak Prescott, although the latter's was considered more serious than Daniels.

“There are exercises he can do in our training room with bands that are not hurting; they don't bother him. As long as it doesn't bother him, then we feel like we're getting gradual improvement,” Smart said. “Because the last thing I want to do is push the envelope, re-injure and go back. Then a constant cycle of that. We're not trying to finesse it to the point that we throw him out there. We're trying to get him to do what he can without getting injured. I'm not the expert at that, I can assure you. I do listen to what Ron says, and we consult with other people.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett even picked up a minor injury, suffering a knee laceration last week. Smart said the injury has not affected the quarterback at all.

“He’s looked good. His lower back still bothers him, he has to get treatment on him, but it’s not to the point of affecting his performance. We just have to be careful with him. He’s done a good job of getting treatment on it, staying on top of it,” Smart said. “But he’s done a good job. Stetson’s a savvy vet. He understands defenses. He’s very intelligent. A lot of the football he’s had to learn is through other quarterbacks, by sitting and watching them. He enjoys getting an opportunity to go out there and do the things he’s done.”

Smart also said tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith continue to improve.

Washington played extensively against Arkansas, although he did not catch a pass. Smith has yet to play but Smart made it sound like Smith will be ready to go against Auburn.

“We’re not limiting the reps anymore. They’re probably not 100 percent in terms of speed, but they’re getting there. Being on the turf affects them, too. It’s a different kind of surface. With a foot injury, it bothers them more than probably anybody, but I think Tykee is much closer,” Smart said. “He took more reps today. It’s not just ability. He has the ability. It’s him understanding the defense, getting back in, getting full speed reps. It’s different when you start covering a guy running 19, 20 miles an hour at you. That’s the biggest thing: getting him back comfortable doing that.”