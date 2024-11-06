Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks

Just because Georgia is hitting the home stretch of its 2024 season, that does not mean the Bulldogs’ backup quarterbacks are not receiving extensive work on the practice field.

Quite the contrary.

According to Kirby Smart, redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton, transfer Jaden Rashada and freshman Ryan Puglisi are each receiving tons of reps to prepare for the day one of them will be under center as the starting quarterback.

“They get work each and every week,” Smart said. “We throw them in there and mix them in. They get reps. Ryan Puglisi gets reps.”

Of the three, only Stockton has seen any game reps.

The Rabun County native appeared in the Bulldogs' first two games and completed 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards in those games.

Neither Rashada nor Puglisi have seen action, although they routinely travel to all of Georgia’s games.

Smart said he and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo do all they can to have the three receive as much work as possible.

It’s actually more than one might believe.

“They come down sometimes and throw with us on the scouts to get even more work,” Smart said. “I think every rep you can possibly get right now, you're just like, ‘How many times can I get a quarterback to go back there and have to make a decision and grow as a player?’”

It also helps put the Bulldogs in the best position possible should something happen to starter Carson Beck.

“I like to take pride in getting more quarterback development than anybody because we dedicate reps to threes every day,” Smart said. “We're going to do something with our threes. Not everybody is willing to do that because you can make a case it's wasted time, meaning it's not going to affect that week's game because you're not going to get to your threes. But we're constantly looking at it saying, ‘Okay, this is the future of our program. What do we have? Who can play? Who can't?’”

Smart said all three backups continue to improve. All three work extremely hard in the film room and on the practice field – just in case.

“Both those kids (Stockton and Rashada) and Ryan in that same group do a great job,” Smart said. “They sit in meetings, take notes, and continue to be ready. I mean, look at Florida. You just don't know.”