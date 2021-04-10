UGASports - Kirby Smart sheds some light on UGA’s offensive line

“ [Xavier] Truss has played [at left tackle] the most [this spring] and has worked there the most. He’s continuing to work. He’s gotten better,” Smart said of Truss, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound redshirt sophomore from West Warwick, Rhode Island. “With him, so much of it is communication, demeanor, body language, and fight—and he’s improved in all those areas. I’m very pleased with where he’s headed and what he’s doing.”

From listening to Kirby Smart following today’s scrimmage, the second of the spring, one might speculate the player who finished last season starting at left tackle will fill the same role this year.

Who is going to play left tackle for Georgia in 2021? It’s a question on the minds of many, as the Bulldogs are only a week away from G-Day and the completion of spring practice.

Last season at left tackle, senior Jamaree Salyer started the first nine games before moving inside to left guard for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Cincinnati. Replacing Salyer, Truss played for 68 snaps versus the Bearcats—after seeing only 62 combined snaps in five games during the regular season.

Although Truss is seeing the most playing time at left tackle, Smart mentioned there is “competition” at the position. Salyer has been taking snaps not only at guard but at his former starting spot. In addition, both redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, who saw 25 snaps last season—all at right guard—and heralded true freshman Amarius Mims are working in part at left tackle.

“So, we have Broderick [Jones] and [Amarius] Mims. Those guys will battle. Broderick and Mims are both working at right and left [tackle],” Smart said. “But [left tackle] is a spot, again, that’s always going to be open. Truss is getting most of the reps there until we figure out who the best five [offensive linemen] are.”

In regard to between the tackles: At offensive guard, Smart discussed redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge. Ratledge, the nation’s No. 12 overall prospect for the 2020 class, played only seven snaps a year ago, all at right guard and against Auburn. He's projected to be a top reserve at the position this season. According to Smart, the untried Ratledge is gaining experience—and quickly.

“[Ratledge] is growing up. He needed a lot of reps, and he's getting a lot of reps, continuing to work [at guard]. We think he's powerful, intelligent, but still inexperienced,” Smart said. “Experience is the greatest attribute you can get when it comes to the SEC. You can't simulate what you get in there on third down and the speed of the game. [Ratledge] is a guy who needs 1,000 reps, and we're trying to get him there as fast as we can. He's embraced it, and he's worked really hard."

For nearly the entirety of Smart’s tenure at Georgia, the Bulldogs have annually featured quality depth up front. The head coach “hopes” the same will be true for the looming campaign. But apparently, only time will tell if that will be the case or not.

At this point, one thing is for certain when it comes to Georgia’s offensive line. Although the unit overall is not where Smart ultimately wants it to be, it is steadily improving while gaining valuable experience as the team nears the end of spring practice.

“The depth, I hope, is there. I can’t say if it’s any better or worse [than previous seasons]. We’ve got who we’ve got,” Smart said. “But the beauty is, we’ve got guys out there who are getting better and competing each day, so we’ll see where we are. But we certainly have not arrived, or are where we need to be.”