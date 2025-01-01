Kirby Smart's father admitted to hospital after fall

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, suffered a fall in front of his New Orleans hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Per multiple sources, he has been admitted to a local hospital, where he is expected to have hip surgery.

The fall was unrelated to the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street at 3:15 a.m. CT, when a man drove a truck through the assembled New Year's Eve crowd, killing 10 and wounding dozens more.

The elder Smart travels to Georgia games with his wife, Sharon Smart, and is often seen on the field after those contests, speaking with son Kirby.

Sonny was in New Orleans to watch the Bulldogs play Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. The game is still scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT at the Ceaser's Superdome.

Sonny Smart was a high school head coach for over two decades. He taught his son well and Kirby often speaks of the lessons he learned at his father's side.