Kirby Smart: 'You don't look for greener pastures than Georgia'
Full press conference
0:06 – Smart’s opening comments on South Carolina
1:11 – Smart issues a challenge to UGA fans
1:40 – Is he “happy” with the offense?
2:50 – On the strong performances following halftime
3:40 – Friendship with Will Muschamp
4:49 – Jake Fromm throwing deep passes
6:45 – SC’s Thomas Brown when he played at UGA
7:27 – When he was UGA’s RB coach in 2005
8:02 – Jordan Davis: his injury and difference with him missing
8:56 and 13:25 – On Brian Herrien
9:51 – Running back depth, including Zamir White
10:58 – On playing true freshmen QBs, including SC’s Hilinski
12:18 – Injuries: Tyson Campbell and Solomon Kindley
12:58 – Julian Rochester vs. UT
14:20 – On linebackers stopping the run
15:55 – Zamir White handling the “wear and tear”
17:22 – Thoughts on facing an opponent off an open week
18:38 – Rodrigo Blankenship for Heisman?
19:25 – Connecting with the families of prospects
21:25 – SC quarterback comparison: Hilinski vs. Bentley