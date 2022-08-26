Georgia’s running back room obviously took a hit when Andrew Paul went down with an ACL injury, leaving Kirby Smart with just four scholarship players at the position for next week’s opener against Oregon.

But while that’s not the ideal situation, Smart said Thursday night Bulldogs Live chat with play-by-play announcer Scott Howard, he likes what he’s seen from the quartet of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson.

“You’ve seen enough of them to say, ‘Ooo, that guy Daijun … Kenny’s made some plays, Kendall’s had some plays …” so, you get a taste of those guys, you’ve seen them do some things, but you’ve never seen them be THE guy,” said Smart, in what were his first public comments on the running backs since Paul’s injury in last Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

“You’re going to see those guys be more of the feature guys,” Smart said. “They’ve had a really good camp, and I’m excited about the young one (Robinson), too, we think he can help us.”

Smart also had some positive words to say about walk-ons Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones.

Barring injuries, the duo probably will continue to see most of their work on special teams. However, Smart acknowledged that Paul’s injury could lead to a few carries if the opportunity arose.

“Those doors are always open. Those guys are good young players anyway, they help on special teams, Sevaughn Clark, Cash Jones, they both do a tremendous job so that door was always going to be there regardless,” Smart said. “It probably gives them some more reps and more carries, things like that in practice. We’ll have to see where the games go.”