Kirby Smart said both Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are dealing with soreness from their respective injuries, and it may be that way for a few weeks to go.

Williams returned last week after suffering an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson, while Hall has yet to play this after surgery on both legs to repair a pair stress fracture injuries.

“Mykell has come along nicely. He's still sore, and he's going to be sore on it,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “That's to be understood. It's not when you go play on that and return from that injury. It is you have to deal with some pain and deal with that soreness.”

Williams returned to play last week at Alabama his injury and took 25 reps against the Crimson Tide. He did not record a tackle, and at times, still seemed to be favoring his injury.

“He's done a tremendous job with rehab, and we've done a really good job of trying to help, you know, get him back, get him ahead of schedule each week,” said Smart.

Georgia fans should have a better idea of Hall’s availability once the first of four availability reports are released tonight.

Hall has yet to play this season, although he did travel to Alabama and went through rehab drills prior to the game with strength coach Scott Sinclair. He did not dress out.

“Jordan's continuing to progress and working hard. I mean, he does indy drills and he takes reps,” Smart said. “He's dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he's just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it's a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, and that's compounded the issue a little bit for him.”