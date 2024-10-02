PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kirby Smart gives updates on Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Kirby Smart said both Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall are dealing with soreness from their respective injuries, and it may be that way for a few weeks to go.

Williams returned last week after suffering an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson, while Hall has yet to play this after surgery on both legs to repair a pair stress fracture injuries.

“Mykell has come along nicely. He's still sore, and he's going to be sore on it,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “That's to be understood. It's not when you go play on that and return from that injury. It is you have to deal with some pain and deal with that soreness.”

Williams returned to play last week at Alabama his injury and took 25 reps against the Crimson Tide. He did not record a tackle, and at times, still seemed to be favoring his injury.

“He's done a tremendous job with rehab, and we've done a really good job of trying to help, you know, get him back, get him ahead of schedule each week,” said Smart.

Georgia fans should have a better idea of Hall’s availability once the first of four availability reports are released tonight.

Hall has yet to play this season, although he did travel to Alabama and went through rehab drills prior to the game with strength coach Scott Sinclair. He did not dress out.

“Jordan's continuing to progress and working hard. I mean, he does indy drills and he takes reps,” Smart said. “He's dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he's just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it's a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, and that's compounded the issue a little bit for him.”

Kirby Smart said Mykel Williams will have to get used to playing with soreness.
Kirby Smart said Mykel Williams will have to get used to playing with soreness. (UGA Sports Communications)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lyYnktc21hcnQtZ2l2ZXMtdXBkYXRlcy1vbi1teWtlbC13aWxsaWFt cy1qb3JkYW4taGFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2ly Ynktc21hcnQtZ2l2ZXMtdXBkYXRlcy1vbi1teWtlbC13aWxsaWFtcy1qb3Jk YW4taGFsbCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==