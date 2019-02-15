All preseason, head coach Scott Stricklin has been saying watch out for redshirt sophomore Riley King.

After sitting out as a true freshman in 2017, King only played in eight games last spring, getting six at-bats before an elbow injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2018 campaign.

It turns out Stricklin’s praise wasn’t hyperbole as King helped Georgia welcome in the 2019 season Friday by going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs past Dayton, 5-1.

“I was saying when he came up for his first at-bat, please, I hope he gets a hit after I’ve been bragging about him for a long time,” Stricklin said. “He’s a humble kid, never gets a big head no matter how much success he has. You watch the way he plays and how he runs out to right field, he’s in a dead sprint. He plays really hard, plays the game right and it’s his time. He’s battled some injuries, knee, elbow the last two years but now he’s fully healthy and you’re seeing what he can do.”

King, who over the summer led the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League in hitting with a batting average of .306, carried over his new-found confidence into fall camp and preseason before ultimately earning the starting job in right field.

“The key to confidence is the team and coaches. I remember Coach (Stricklin) said trust me, 'a year, year and a half, you’re going to be out there. You’re going to be playing well’ so having that confidence come from Coach was huge,” said King, who launched his two-run homer in the fifth said. “I remember when (pitcher) Adam Goodman came to me, this was my redshirt year. We had a talk and he was like your time’s coming, so, as I was running around the bases today, those were the thoughts that were going through my head, all the confidence that my teammates and coaches have brought to me.”