UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Tampa, Florida (Jefferson HS)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 232

Lettered: 2012-2014

Stats: 253 tackles (138 solo), 6 sacks, 13 other tackles for loss, 4 passes broken up, 13 quarterback pressures, 2 caused fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery in 44 games/25 starts (all 25 at inside linebacker) in four seasons.

Career: Ramik Wilson, who was passed down No. 51 at Georgia from his jersey number’s predecessor, Akeem Dent, served in a reserve linebacking role for two seasons before becoming one of UGA’s top tacklers in recent memory. After making 10 combined tackles in 2011 and 2012, Wilson totaled an SEC-leading 133 tackles as a junior. To date, he remains the last Georgia player to lead the conference in tackles made. As a starting inside linebacker for the second consecutive season in 2014, Wilson topped 100 tackles again with 110 stops. Also that season, he earned All-SEC recognition for the second consecutive year. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

#51 Honorable Mention: LB- Akeem Dent (2007-2010); Line- Ken Davis (1963-1965); LB- Jake Ganus (2015)