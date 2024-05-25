UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number. With 98 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Rodrigo Blankenship as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 98.

#98 Rodrigo Blankenship Position: Placekicker Hometown (High School): Marietta, Georgia (Sprayberry) Height/Weight: 6-1, 191 Lettered: 2016-2019 Stats: 80-of-97 field goals (82.5%), 200-of-200 extra points (100%), 440 total points Career: This list drops around 150 pounds from No. 99 Jordan Davis to No. 98 Rodrigo Blankenship, but “Hot Rod” provided Georgia and its fans plenty of big moments. The former walk-on is in the top five of every major kicking category in Bulldog history. Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award for the nation’s top kicker as a senior (2019). He was also named first-team All-American by USA Today, AFCA Coaches, Sports Illustrated, Walter Camp, Bleacher Report, and Pro Football Focus. Blankenship also starred off the field as he was named a NFF National Scholar-Athlete and was one of 12 finalists for the prestigious Campbell Award (combination of academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership) in 2019. Here is a list of where Blankenship currently stands in the Georgia record book:

Rodrigo Blankenship: Career Stats and UGA Ranks Number UGA Rank Field Goals Made 80 2nd Field Goal Percentage 80-for-97 (82.5%) 1st Extra Points Made 200 1st Extra Points Percentage 200-for-200 (100%) T-1st Total Points 440 1st 50+ yard Field Goals Made 6 T-3rd