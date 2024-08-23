PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #8

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Buck Belue as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 8.

#8 BUCK BELUE

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Valdosta, GA (Valdosta)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

Seasons: 1978-1981

Stats: 264-for-484 (54.5 percent), 3,864 yards passing, 32 TD passes, 10 TD rushes

Career: This was a hard call. Georgia had two elite receivers wear No. 8. Still, Buck Belue may not have had the best overall numbers, but he did more than just hand the ball to Herschel Walker. Belue was a standout in both football and baseball at Valdosta in the mid-to-late 1970s. He was a second-round draft pick in baseball in 1978 (four picks prior to Cal Ripken, Jr.) but opted to play both football and baseball at the University of Georgia. He backed up another two-sport star, Jeff Pyburn, under center at first. However, Belue got his big break as a true freshman in the 1978 game against in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs trailed, 20-0, and Belue came off the bench to lead two scoring drives. The Bulldogs also scored on a punt return. The Yellow Jackets regained the lead by seven points before Belue answered with an 85-yard drive that had two successful fourth-down conversions, one of them coming on a touchdown pass to Amp Arnold. Going for the two-point conversion, Belue pitched to Arnold for the Georgia win. In 1980 in Lexington, Belue connected with Arnold once again for a 91-yard touchdown pass. Two weeks later, he passed for another long touchdown, which is still one of the greatest plays in school history. The Bulldogs trailed the Gators with under two minutes remaining and were stuck at their own seven-yard line. Belue found Lindsay Scott in the middle of the field for the go-ahead touchdown. Georgia won the rest of its games that season and the Bulldogs were National Champions. As a senior in 1981, Belue had his best season statistically, passing for over 1,600 yards and 12 scores (not bad when you had Herschel running for almost 1,900 yards). Georgia won the SEC once more and Belue finished his football career in the top five in almost every school passing list.

#8 Honorable Mention: Terrence Edwards, A.J. Green, Paul Oliver, Tony Flack

Longest Pass Plays in Georgia Bulldog history
Quarterback Receiver Season Opponent Yards

Aaron Murray

Reggie Davis

2013

North Texas

98

Buck Belue

Lindsay Scott

1980

Florida

93

Greg Talley

Kevin Maxwell

1989

Vanderbilt

93

David Greene

Tyson Browning

2003

LSU ***

93

Kirby Moore

Randy Wheeler

1965

Auburn

92

Buck Belue

Amp Arnold

1980

Kentucky

91

Frank Sinkwich

Lamar Davis

1942

Cincinnati

90
*** Regular Season matchup
