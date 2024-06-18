UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive Tackle and Guard

Hometown (High School): Miami, FL (North Miami Beach)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 340

Lettered: 2002-2005

Stats: 40 career starts

Career: Many notable offensive linemen were considered but Max Jean-Gilles was our pick for No. 74. Jean-Gilles hailed from Miami and registered 197 pancake blocks in high school. He was named to the Super Southern 100 team prior to coming to the University of Georgia. Jean-Gilles played mostly at offensive tackle in the beginning of his career before moving inside to guard. He was named All-SEC in both 2004 and 2005 and was a consensus All-American in 2005. Jean-Gilles helped lead Georgia to two conference titles and was named offensive captain for his senior season. Overall, Big Max started 40 games for the Bulldogs.

Post UGA Career: Jean-Gilles was a fourth-round pick and was selected 99th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries cut his pro career short as he jumped around with the Eagles, Bengals and Panthers before playing in a few of the other professional leagues.

Honorable Mentions: Craig Hertwig, Guy McIntyre