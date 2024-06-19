UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive-Defensive Tackle

Hometown (High School): Memphis, Tennessee (Hamilton HS)

Height/Weight: 6-9, 310

Lettered: 1990-1993

Stats: 36 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass broken up in 11 games/0 starts as a freshman reserve defensive tackle in 1990. 35 games/32 starts at offensive left tackle in three seasons from 1991-1993. 6 career blocked kicks—4 PATs, 2 field goals.

Career: The tallest signee in the history of UGA football, 6-foot-9 Bernard Williams began his Bulldog career as a standout reserve defender, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 1990, before transitioning into a dominant starting offensive tackle. Williams’ six career blocked kicks, all resulting in his first two seasons, remain a school record. He missed just three starts at split tackle for Georgia in three seasons from 1991-1993. As a senior, Williams was elected the team’s permanent offensive captain, recognized as first-team All-SEC, and selected first-team All-American by Football News, the Newspaper Enterprise Association, and the Gannett News Service. A participant in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Williams was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 14th overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft. He remains the third-highest drafted offensive lineman in Georgia's history.

#73 Honorable Mention: OG- George Collins (1975-1977); OG- Steve Herndon (1996-1999)