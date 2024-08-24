Position: Tailback

Hometown (High School): Houston, Texas (Kashmere HS)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 215

Lettered: 1987-1989

Stats: 2,668 rushing yards on 472 carries (5.7 avg.) and 22 touchdowns; 46 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns; 20 kickoff returns for 476 yards (23.8 avg.) in 31 games/16 starts in three seasons.

Career: Considered the No. 17 prospect in the state of Texas in 1987, Rodney Hampton signed with Georgia over two other out-of-state programs, Oklahoma and Colorado. Expecting to play just on special teams early in his Bulldog career, Hampton instead shined in the backfield as Lars Tate’s backup. An 8-yard stop-and-go touchdown at Clemson got him national recognition; he then broke the school record for all-purpose yards two weeks later at Ole Miss. Considered one of the top freshmen in football that season, Hampton established a single-season school record—one which would not be broken until 2014—by averaging 7.06 yards per carry. Despite sharing carries with Tim Worley as a sophomore in 1988, Hampton rushed for more than 700 yards and was named second-team All-SEC. As a junior in 1989, he was elected the team’s permanent offensive captain. Despite missing an entire game and three starts that season because of injuries, Hampton rushed for more than 1,000 yards, was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense, and earned first-team All-SEC honors. For his career, he was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week three times, one for each season he played (1987 vs. Ole Miss, 1988 vs. Tennessee, 1989 vs. Kentucky). Along with 25 regular-season touchdowns, including three receiving, Hampton scored in his Georgia career, he totaled four touchdowns, including three receiving, in three bowl appearances. Selected by the New York Giants, he was the No. 24 overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft. Although he played for only three seasons at Georgia, and his collegiate career ended 35 years ago, Hampton remains ranked in school history ninth in career rushing yards, eighth in career all-purpose yards (3,582), and sixth in career 100-yard rushing games (12) as of 2024.

#7 Honorable Mention: RB- D’Andre Swift (2017-2019); QB- Matthew Stafford (2006-2008); TE- Orson Charles (2009-2011); LB- Quay Walker (2018-2021); LB- Lorenzo Carter (2014-2017); CB/RB- Bruce Thornton (2000-2003); QB- Jeff Pyburn (1976-1979); RB- Frank Harvey (1990-1993)