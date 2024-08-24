PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #7

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Rodney Hampton as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No, 7.

#7 RODNEY HAMPTON

Position: Tailback

Hometown (High School): Houston, Texas (Kashmere HS)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 215

Lettered: 1987-1989

Stats: 2,668 rushing yards on 472 carries (5.7 avg.) and 22 touchdowns; 46 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns; 20 kickoff returns for 476 yards (23.8 avg.) in 31 games/16 starts in three seasons.

Career: Considered the No. 17 prospect in the state of Texas in 1987, Rodney Hampton signed with Georgia over two other out-of-state programs, Oklahoma and Colorado. Expecting to play just on special teams early in his Bulldog career, Hampton instead shined in the backfield as Lars Tate’s backup. An 8-yard stop-and-go touchdown at Clemson got him national recognition; he then broke the school record for all-purpose yards two weeks later at Ole Miss. Considered one of the top freshmen in football that season, Hampton established a single-season school record—one which would not be broken until 2014—by averaging 7.06 yards per carry. Despite sharing carries with Tim Worley as a sophomore in 1988, Hampton rushed for more than 700 yards and was named second-team All-SEC. As a junior in 1989, he was elected the team’s permanent offensive captain. Despite missing an entire game and three starts that season because of injuries, Hampton rushed for more than 1,000 yards, was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense, and earned first-team All-SEC honors. For his career, he was named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week three times, one for each season he played (1987 vs. Ole Miss, 1988 vs. Tennessee, 1989 vs. Kentucky). Along with 25 regular-season touchdowns, including three receiving, Hampton scored in his Georgia career, he totaled four touchdowns, including three receiving, in three bowl appearances. Selected by the New York Giants, he was the No. 24 overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft. Although he played for only three seasons at Georgia, and his collegiate career ended 35 years ago, Hampton remains ranked in school history ninth in career rushing yards, eighth in career all-purpose yards (3,582), and sixth in career 100-yard rushing games (12) as of 2024.

#7 Honorable Mention: RB- D’Andre Swift (2017-2019); QB- Matthew Stafford (2006-2008); TE- Orson Charles (2009-2011); LB- Quay Walker (2018-2021); LB- Lorenzo Carter (2014-2017); CB/RB- Bruce Thornton (2000-2003); QB- Jeff Pyburn (1976-1979); RB- Frank Harvey (1990-1993)


Beginning at Clemson as a true freshman in 1987, Rodney Hampton had a way of making defenders miss:

