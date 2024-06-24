Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #68
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
UGASports selects Kim Stephens as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 68.
#68 KIM STEPHENS
Position: Offensive Guard, Tackle and Center
Hometown (High School): Newnan, GA (Newnan)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 250
Lettered: 1984-1987
Stats: 41 starts
Career: Kim Stephens was a four-sport athlete in high school, lettering in football, wrestling, tennis, and track. After coming to Georgia, he played guard, tackle, and center for the Bulldogs, but primarily guard. Stephens started all four seasons at Georgia and was the team’s most valuable offensive player as a junior in 1986. In 1987, he was named the team’s captain and honored by both the Associated Press and the Coaches as first-team All-SEC. Also that season, Stephens earned third-team All-American honors according to the Football News. He also excelled in the classroom, completing his undergraduate work in three years as a double major in both math and math education. Stephens became the tenth Georgia football payer to receive an NCAA post-graduate scholarship.