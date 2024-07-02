UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia's history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Defensive Guard

Hometown (High School): Greer, SC (Greer)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 205

Lettered: 1967-1969

Career: There were several great number 60s to choose from in UGA football history, but Steve Greer was the player who we decided wore it best. Greer was a three-year starter for Vince Dooley in the late 1960s and help lead Georgia to three straight bowl appearances. He was a major part in the 1968 season in which Georgia won the Southeastern Conference. In 1969, Greer earned All-SEC and All-American honors as a defensive lineman despite being just over 200 pounds. He also was the recipient of the Atlanta Touchdown Club Alexander Memorial trophy in 1970, which recognizes the outstanding lineman of the year in the South.

Post UGA Career: Greer played with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL after college, before returning to Athens. He earned his master’s degree in 1972 while working as a graduate assistant at UGA. Greer then coached at Auburn from 1972 to 1978 before once again returning to Athens. He had many different roles on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff starting in 1979. Greer worked as a defensive line coach as well as on special teams. He was also a recruiting coordinator for a while. Greer also worked on staff as the Director of Football Operations. Following the 2008 season, he retired after more than three decades as a Bulldog player, coach, and administrator. Greer was inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor in 2014. He passed away in December of 2021 after a battle with ALS.

Honorable Mentions for 60: Pat Dye, Tommy Thurson, Mac McWhorter, Clint Boling, Ben Jones