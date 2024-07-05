UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Outside Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Peachtree City, Georgia (J.C. Murphy HS)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 241

Lettered: 1987-1990

Stats: 314 tackles, 14 sacks,18 other tackles for loss,15 passes broken up, and seven forced fumbles in 39 games/28 starts (all 28 at outside linebacker) in four seasons.

Career: Before embarking on a distinguished NFL playing career with the New York Jets from 1991-2003, Morris “Mo” Lewis was regarded as arguably Georgia’s top defender of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. After playing sparingly as a true freshman in 1987, Lewis started at outside linebacker and was one of the Bulldogs’ top tacklers for the next three seasons. As a senior in 1990, he was elected permanent defensive team captain, led the team in tackles and sacks, and participated in the postseason Blue-Gray Game. Notably, Lewis was the only Georgia player in 1990 to receive All-SEC recognition besides placekicker John Kasay. Although it’s been nearly 35 years since his departure from UGA, Lewis’ 314 career tackles still rank as the 13th-most in school history. He was selected by the Jets with the 63rd overall pick in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

#57 Honorable Mention: DG- Kenneth Sims (1982-1985); DL- Johnathan Sullivan (2000-2002); LB- Happy Dicks (1966-1968); PK- Blair Walsh (2008-2011)