Position: Center-Linebacker

Hometown: Rome, Georgia (East Rome)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 250

Lettered: 1977-1979

Career: Before serving one of the longest NFL playing tenures of all former UGA players, Ray Donaldson was considered one of the Bulldogs’ best offensive linemen during the Vince Dooley era. Recognized as one of the top 100 prospects coming out of high school in 1976, Donaldson first played sparingly at Georgia as a reserve linebacker for a season and a half. Without having taken an offensive snap in college, he was suddenly moved to the other side of the ball at center. Thus ensued, according to then-head coach Vince Dooley, “the most unusual thing I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching, the way [Donaldson] made the transition from linebacker to center.” Beginning in October of 1977 and for the next two-and-a-half seasons, Donaldson served as the Bulldogs’ starting center. As a senior in 1979, he was elected permanent offensive team captain and recognized as the team’s offensive MVP. In addition, Donaldson was named First Team All-SEC, earned Second Team All-American honors by the NEA, and finished runner-up for the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top blocker. After participating in both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, he was the No. 32 overall selection by the Baltimore Colts in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

#53 Honorable Mention: OL- Lamont Gaillard (2016-2018); LB- Demetrius Douglas (1986-1989)