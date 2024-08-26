PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #5

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Kevin Butler as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 5

#5 KEVIN BUTLER

Position: Placekicker

Hometown (High School): Stone Mountain, Georgia (Redan HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

Lettered: 1981-1984

Stats: 77 of 98 on field goals (78.6%) and 122 of 125 on PATs (97.6%) for 353 points in four seasons.

Career: Not your typical placekicker, Kevin Butler was a versatile athlete out of Redan High School who signed with Georgia in 1981 replacing All-American, and the team’s preceding No. 5, Rex Robinson. Essentially, from the beginning, Butler established himself as one of football’s top placekickers and, ultimately, arguably the greatest placekicker in college football history. He earned All-SEC honors for each of his four seasons from 1981-1984, including first-team honors three times. To date, Butler remains one of only nine Georgia football players in history to earn first-team all-conference honors in three or more seasons. He was recognized as a first-team All-American as both a junior and senior. Butler made 52.4 percent (11 of 21) of his field goals from 50+ yards when only approximately one-third of 50+ yard field goals were successful in all of major-college football during his time. He still has made three of the five longest field goals in Bulldog history, including a program-long of 60 yards which defeated second-ranked Clemson in 1984. Butler’s 353 career points were an SEC record for 14 years and a school record for nearly two decades until broken by Billy Bennett. Butler’s 27 career games having made two or more field goals remains tied (with Bennett) for an NCAA record. Selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round, he was the No. 105 overall pick of the 1985 NFL Draft. In 2001, Butler became the first placekicker ever to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

#5 Honorable Mention: RB- Garrison Hearst (1990-1992); PK- Rex Robinson (1977-1980); DB- Kelee Ringo (2021-2022); DB/WR- Jermaine Phillips (1998-2001); WR- Terry Godwin (2015-2018); DB- Damian Swann (2011-2014); PK- Steve Crumley (1985-1988)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41IGRheXMgdW50aWwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dlb3JnaWFCdWxsZG9ncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dlb3JnaWFCdWxsZG9nczwvYT4tQ2xlbXNvbi4u Ljxicj48YnI+SW4gZm91ciBjYXJlZXIgZ2FtZXMgdnMuIENsZW1zb24gKDE5 ODEtMTk4NCksIE5vLiA1IEtldmluIEJ1dGxlciB0b3RhbGVkIDM0IG9mIEdl b3JnaWEmIzM5O3MgNTggcG9pbnRz4oCUdGhlIGxhc3QgdGhyZWUgb2Ygd2hp Y2ggcmVzdWx0ZWQgaW4gYSAyNi0yMyB1cHNldCBvdmVyIHRoZSBOby4gMi1y YW5rZWQgVGlnZXJzIHZpYSB0aGUgZ3JlYXRlc3QgZmllbGQgZ29hbCBpbiBV R0EgaGlzdG9yeTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL200cTNjSTJPanQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tNHEzY0kyT2p0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBh dHJpY2sgR2FyYmluIChAcGF0cmlja2dhcmJpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYXRyaWNrZ2FyYmluL3N0YXR1cy8xNDMyMzM2MTE3 NzMxMzY0ODY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
