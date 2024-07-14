Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #48
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
We selecte Knox Culpepper as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 48.
#48 KNOX CULPEPPER
Position: Middle Linebacker
Hometown (High School): Atlanta, GA (The Lovett School)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220
Lettered: 1981-1984
Stats: 383 tackles (125 solo, 258 assisted), 5 sacks
Career: Knox Culpepper Sr. starred for Georgia in the 1950s and was the team captain of Wally Butts’ 1956 team. A few decades later, it was his son’s time to shine. Knox, Jr. was a two-time All-State performer at The Lovett School in Atlanta before coming to Georgia in 1981. While playing in a backup role, he totaled 47 tackles in his first two seasons combined. Culpepper dominated his junior season of 1983, totaling a school single-season record 166 tackles, including 25 against Auburn and 26 against Georgia Tech. During the following season as a senior, Vince Dooley named Culpepper captain and his stats were even better. He broke his own record with 170 total tackles. Culpepper finished with 383 tackles in his career which is good for sixth all-time at Georgia.
Honorable Mention: Frank Ros, Brad Cescutti, Chris Clemons
|Season
|Game
|
Knox Culpepper (1984) - 170
|
Knox Culpper (1983 vs GT) - 26
|
Knox Culpepper (1983) - 166
|
Knox Culpepper (1983 vs Auburn) - 25
|
Ben Zambiasi (1977) - 165
|
John Little (1984 vs GT) - 25