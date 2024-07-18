UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

#44 BEN ZAMBIASI

Position: Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Macon, GA (Mount de Sales Academy)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210

Lettered: 1974-1977

Stats: 467 total tackles (221 solo, 246 assisted)

Career: If you wondering who has the most career tackles in Georgia history – it is our number 44 choice on the Kickoff Countdown. Ben Zambiasi was born in Valdosta and then moved to Macon before going to school in Athens. He only had ten tackles as a freshman in 1974 and then he put up incredible numbers never seen from a Bulldog. The next three seasons he had total tackles numbers of 148, 144 and 165. The 165 was a Georgia single-season record until Knox Culpepper broke it. But those three totals are still in the top ten on Georgia’s list. He was named All-SEC in those seasons and as a junior he was named All-American by majority of the outlets. He also helped lead the Dawgs to a 1976 conference title and was named the team’s captain his senior season.

Post UGA Career: He played 14 seasons in the Canadian Football League for Hamilton and Toronto. He was named the CFL Rookie of the Year in 1978 and was the Defensive MVP in 1979. He was inducted into the UGA Circle of Honor in 2007 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Honorable Mention: Steve Boswell, Robert Honeycutt, John Allen, Adrian Hollingshed