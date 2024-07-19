UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Watkinsville, Georgia (Oconee County HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 237

Lettered: 2002-2003, 2005-2006

Stats: 272 tackles, 5 sacks, 13 other tackles for loss, 10 interceptions (1 returned for touchdown), 6 passes broken up, 4 fumble recoveries (1 returned for touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, and 18 quarterback hurries in 49 games/35 starts in four seasons.

Career: The son of Nate Taylor, an honorable mention for No. 47 in our countdown, Tony Taylor, like his father, was also a tenacious, standout linebacker at Georgia for a full four seasons. A local product from Watkinsville, Taylor started his first game at middle linebacker as a true freshman in 2002 before becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore. After missing the 2004 season due to an injury, he returned to start in 2005 and would then lead the team with 96 tackles the following year as a senior. Also in 2006, Taylor was elected permanent co-captain of the team, earned All-SEC honors, received the Vince Dooley MVP Award, and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. His improbable 29-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the third quarter against Georgia Tech that season proved to be the difference in a 15-12 Georgia win. In the ensuing game, his nine tackles and two interceptions earned him the Defensive MVP of the 2006 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Taylor’s seven interceptions in 2006 were the most in the nation of all non-defensive backs, while his 10 career interceptions remain the most ever among non-defensive backs at Georgia.

#43 Honorable Mention: RB- Al Pollard (1974-1976); G- Cicero Lucas (1956-1958); FB/TB- David McCluskey (1983-1986); SN- Nick Moore (2017-2018)