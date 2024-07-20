UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

#42 RANDALL GODFREY

Position: Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Valdosta, GA (Lowndes)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 237

Lettered: 1992-1995

Stats: 365 total tackles (231 primary, 134 assisted), 4 sacks, 2 interceptions

Career: This was one of the toughest choices so far for UGASports, but they selected one of the most dominating players to play for the Dawgs in the last 35 years. Randall Godfrey came to Georgia from Lowdnes High School where he was a 1991 USA Today first team All-American. It didn’t take long for Godfrey to shine and he became the full-time starter in week three. He had double-digit tackle totals in seven games including six straight. He led the Bulldogs with 114 tackles and was named the SEC Defensive Freshman of the Year. He also had 114 tackles as a sophomore and once again had double-digit tackles in seven games. He also had a pick six against South Carolina. As a junior, he registered 102 tackles including 19 against Tennessee. He started to experience ankle injuries at the end of the season. As a senior, it was his hamstring that slowed him down as he only played seven games, starting five of them and making just 35 tackles. He had 365 total tackles in his career which ranks him eighth all-time in school history and his 231 primary tackles ranks him third.

Post UGA Career: He was a second round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1996 NFL Draft. He would play 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, Titans, Seahawks, Chargers and Redskins. He was named second team All-Pro during the 2000 season.

Godfrey has a son, R.J. who is currently on Georgia's basketball team. He transferred to Georgia following two seasons with Clemson.

Honorable Mention: John Brantley, Justin Houston, Bill Krug, Dwayne Simmons, Tony Gilbert