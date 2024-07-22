UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Fullback

Hometown (High School): Macon, GA (Lanier)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 201

Lettered: 1956-1958

Stats: 258 rushes, 1,265 yards, 4.9 avg, 6 TD rushes, 1 TD reception

Career: Theron Sapp’s stats weren’t necessarily eyepopping for today's standards, but he had one of the biggest moments in Georgia football history. Sapp was born in Dublin, Georgia, before moving to Macon and playing for Lanier (now called Central) High School. Once in college he proved himself as a valuable back as he led the Bulldogs in rushing yards in both 1957 and 1958. Sapp's biggest play resulted in his junior season when he ran for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. That was the only touchdown in the 7-0 win to snap the Yellow Jackets eight-year win streak against the Bulldogs. Sapp would forever be known as “The Drought Breaker” by Georgia fans. He was named team captain during his senior season and was also named All-SEC. Sapp was the only first team all-conference selection for Georgia from 1954 to 1958. Sapp, along with Frank Sinkwich, Charley Trippi and Herschel Walker, are the only football players at the University of Georgia to have their numbers retired.

Post-UGA Career: Sapp played seven seasons in the NFL. He part of the 1960 Philadelphia Eagles team that won the NFL Championship over Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers.