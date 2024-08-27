PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #4

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Champ Bailey as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 4.

Courtesy: UGA Athletics
Courtesy: UGA Athletics
Advertisement

#4 CHAMP BAILEY

Position: Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Returner

Hometown (High School): Folkston, GA (Charlton County)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 186

Seasons: 1996-1998

Stats: 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 27 pass breakups, 8 interceptions

59 receptions, 978 yards receiving, 5 TD receptions, 99 yards rushing

511 kickoff return yards (22.2 avg), 49 punt return yards (12.3 avg)

Career: If you thought Roland "Champ" Bailey did everything in college, he did more in high school. At Charlton County, he rushed for 1,858 yards, had 28 touchdowns, passed for 277 yards, and averaged 33.3 yards a punt. On defense, he had 36.5 tackles and a pair of interceptions. When he came to Georgia, Bailey played (wore 42) in the secondary with his older brother Ronald (and Kirby Smart). He had 47 tackles and two interceptions (both coming against Georgia Tech). In 1997, he started running and jumping for the Georgia track team. Later that year, he ended up with 48 tackles and three interceptions. One of the interceptions was a pick-six against South Carolina. He also started playing offense as well and had 12 receptions averging 19.5 yards a catch. 1998 was a great year for Champ. Not only did his younger brother Rodney ("Boss") join the team, he also took playing both offense and defense to a new level. He played over 100 or more snaps seven times that season (119 against Auburn). Teams threw away from his side often, but he still managed 30 tackles and three interceptions on defense. On offense, he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five scores. He finished in the top ten in the SEC in all three offensive categories. He was rewarded the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football. He also finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Post UGA Career: Champ was the seventh pick overall in the 1999 NFL Draft. He would play 15 seasons with both Washington and Denver. He played in Super Bowl XLVIII with the Broncos. He was also part of 12 Pro Bowl teams which is the most by any NFL cornerback. He ended his career with 52 career interceptions including ten in 2006. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. Then in 2022, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

#4 Honorable Mention: Nolan Smith, Hasan Graham, Mecole Hardman, James Cook, Sean Bailey, Keith Marshall, Kentrell Curry

Most Games Played in the NFL by a Former Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Games Played

John Kasay

20

301

Ray Donaldson

17

244

Champ Bailey

15

212

Matthew Stafford

15

206 ***

Ben Watson

15

205

Phillip Daniels

14

201

Mack Strong

14

201
*** Still active
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2JlZHdSckF5X0tRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hvLXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC00LTEwIiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZraWNrb2ZmLWNvdW50ZG93bi13 aG8td29yZS1pdC1iZXN0LTQtMTAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=