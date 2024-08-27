#4 CHAMP BAILEY

Position: Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Returner

Hometown (High School): Folkston, GA (Charlton County)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 186

Seasons: 1996-1998

Stats: 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 27 pass breakups, 8 interceptions

59 receptions, 978 yards receiving, 5 TD receptions, 99 yards rushing

511 kickoff return yards (22.2 avg), 49 punt return yards (12.3 avg)

Career: If you thought Roland "Champ" Bailey did everything in college, he did more in high school. At Charlton County, he rushed for 1,858 yards, had 28 touchdowns, passed for 277 yards, and averaged 33.3 yards a punt. On defense, he had 36.5 tackles and a pair of interceptions. When he came to Georgia, Bailey played (wore 42) in the secondary with his older brother Ronald (and Kirby Smart). He had 47 tackles and two interceptions (both coming against Georgia Tech). In 1997, he started running and jumping for the Georgia track team. Later that year, he ended up with 48 tackles and three interceptions. One of the interceptions was a pick-six against South Carolina. He also started playing offense as well and had 12 receptions averging 19.5 yards a catch. 1998 was a great year for Champ. Not only did his younger brother Rodney ("Boss") join the team, he also took playing both offense and defense to a new level. He played over 100 or more snaps seven times that season (119 against Auburn). Teams threw away from his side often, but he still managed 30 tackles and three interceptions on defense. On offense, he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five scores. He finished in the top ten in the SEC in all three offensive categories. He was rewarded the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football. He also finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Post UGA Career: Champ was the seventh pick overall in the 1999 NFL Draft. He would play 15 seasons with both Washington and Denver. He played in Super Bowl XLVIII with the Broncos. He was also part of 12 Pro Bowl teams which is the most by any NFL cornerback. He ended his career with 52 career interceptions including ten in 2006. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. Then in 2022, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

#4 Honorable Mention: Nolan Smith, Hasan Graham, Mecole Hardman, James Cook, Sean Bailey, Keith Marshall, Kentrell Curry