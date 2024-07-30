UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Tailback

Hometown (High School): Indianapolis, Indiana (North Central)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 208

Lettered: 1984-1987

Stats: 615 rushes, 3,017 yards rushing, 4.9 average, 36 TD rushes

Career: Lars Tate came to Georgia via Indiana, where he was the Gatorade National High School Offensive Player of the Year in 1983. As only a freshman in 1984, Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing attempts with 114 (six players had over 50), while amassing 421 yards. As a sophomore, and while splitting carries with Tim Worley, Keith Henderson, David McCluskey, and quarterback James Jackson, Tate improved his rushing average to 6.0 yards an attempt while rushing for 626 yards. He became the main man as a junior, rushing for 954 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. Tate also led the run-first Georgia offense in receptions that season with 22. As a senior in 1987, he got over the 1,000-yard rushing mark with 1,016 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. When he left school, Tate's 3,017 career rushing yards were second in school history only to Herschel Walker. His 36 career touchdown rushes are still tied for third (with Todd Gurley) to this day.

Post-UGA Career: Tate was a second-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played three seasons in the NFL with the Bucs and the Chicago Bears, ending his pro career with 15 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Sadly, Tate passed away in 2022 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 throat cancer.

#32 Honorable Mention: Mack Strong, Musa Smith, Monty Rice