Position: Placekicker

Hometown (High School): Athens, Georgia (Athens Academy)

Height/Weight: 5-8, 165

Lettered: 2000-2003

Stats: 87-for-110 field goals (79.1%), 148-for-151 extra points (98.0%), 409 total points

Career: There were several standout running backs and defensive backs to consider for Georgia's top No. 30. However, in the end, we decided on a placekicker in Billy Bennett. Bennett was a successful football and soccer player at Athens Academy before walking on at the University of Georgia. He soon received a scholarship and became the Bulldogs' primary placekicker three games into his freshman season of 2000. He ended up making 13-of-14 field goals that season and was named Freshman All-American by multiple outlets. As a sophomore in 2001, Bennett increased his field goal total to 17 and, as a junior, increased it to 26. It was his senior season of 2003 that Bennett set several records. Thanks to a good offense (but one that didn't have the best luck in the red zone), Bennett not only set a Georgia record and a SEC record, but his 31 field goals made is still a single-season NCAA record. For his Georgia career, Bennett made most of his big kicks. In 2001 against Georgia Tech, he connected on 6-of-6 field goals, setting a school single-game record while helping snap Georgia's three-game losing streak to its state rival. Bennett's 87 career field goals made was once an NCAA record and still remains a school record.

#30 Honorable Mention: Keith Henderson, Bruce Kemp, Scott Williams, Daijun Edwards, Will Muschamp, Kelin Johnson