UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Wide Receiver, Cornerback

Hometown: Valdosta, GA (Valdosta)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 195

Lettered: 2011-2015

Stats: 174 receptions, 2,350 yards receiving, 16 TD receptions on offense

13 tackles, 1 fumble receovery on defense

364 kickoff return yards, 56 punt return yards on special teams

Career: Mitchell came to Georgia from the nationally known powerhouse, Valdosta High School. He was ranked as the No. 30 player in the country as well as the top cornerback. He set a school record with 77 receptions during his senior season. He started his Bulldog career in 2011 and scored a touchdown in his first game (51 yards from Aaron Murray vs. Boise State). Despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury, he finished tied for second in receptions with 45 (two behind Tavarres King). He had four touchdowns that season and the same as a sophomore. That season he also played cornerback for the Dawgs but still managed 40 catches. He would have his career-high nine receptions against Kentucky, but it was the next game in which he might have made his biggest play as a Bulldog. Georgia was up by just one point against second-ranked Florida with just over seven minutes remaining. Mitchell had an unsportsmanlike penalty just a few plays earlier, but on third down, he caught a short pass for 45 yards for a touchdown to help seal the game. 2013 was not so lucky for the star. In the season-opener against Clemson, teammate Todd Gurley scored on a 75-yard run. Mitchell was so happy for the team and for Gurley that the two celebrated with a chest bump which Mitchell ended up banging his knee and tearing his ACL. He would miss the entire season. He came back in 2014 mostly as a reserve but still managed 31 receptions. As a senior, he had one of the best statistical seasons. His 58 receptions are still tied for fifth in a single season and his 865 yards receiving ranks tenth.

Post-UGA Career: Mitchell was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He would end up with 32 receptions and four touchdowns as a rookie. He would have six more receptions in a Super Bowl win against the Falcons later that season. Knee injury after knee injury would force Mitchell to retire early.

Mitchell was more than just a football player. In 2016, he wrote and released a children's book titled The Magician's Hat. Mitchell continues to visit schools to help kids understand the value of education.

#28 Honorable Mention: Ben Smith, John Bond