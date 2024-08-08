PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #23

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Tim Jennings as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 23.

Advertisement

#23 TIM JENNINGS

Position: Cornerback

Hometown (High School): Orangeburg, South Carolina (Wilkerson HS)

Height/Weight: 5-8, 178

Lettered: 2002-2005

Stats: 170 tackles, 1 sack, 9 other tackles for loss, 10 interceptions (194 return yards, 2 touchdowns), 5 quarterback hurries, and 27 passes broken up in four seasons.

Career: More than a decade prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, Tim Jennings was a mere two-star prospect out of high school who was hardly recruited. The last signee of UGA’s heralded 2002 recruiting class, Jennings was headed to South Carolina State in his hometown of Orangeburg before the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship the night before national signing day in February. Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds upon signing, he remains one of Georgia’s shortest and lightest signees over the last 60 years. As a true freshman in 2002, Jennings made interceptions in back-to-back weeks, including one he returned 64 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss’ Eli Manning. That season, the reserve cornerback was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. After serving a part-time starting role as a sophomore in 2003, Jennings was a full-time starting cornerback as a junior and senior, leading the team in interceptions both seasons. He was recognized as a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2005. In that season's SEC Championship Game in a win over LSU for the title, Jennings intercepted his 10th and final pass as a Bulldog, returning it 15 yards for a score. A Senior Bowl participant, Jennings was picked No. 62 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

#23 Honorable Mention: HB- Zippy Morocco (1949-1951); HB- Dick Hartley (1919-1921); CB/PR- Wayne Swinford (1962-1964); End- Reid Moseley (1943-1946); DB- Tykee Smith (2022-2023); FB- Bobby Garrard (1952-1955); LB- Tommy Lawhorne (1965-1967); TB/SAF- Steve Kelly (1978-1981); DB- Mark Webb (2014-2017)

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMSB5ZWFycyBhZ28gdG9kYXkgLSAxMS85LzIwMDI8YnI+PGJyPkZy ZXNobWFuIFRpbSBKZW5uaW5ncywgYSA1LWZvb3QtOCwgdHdvLeKtkO+4jyBw cm9zcGVjdCBvdXQgb2YgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wsIHJldHVybnMgYW4gSU5UIHRo cm93biBieSBFbGkgTWFubmluZyBmb3IgYSBURCwgYnJlYWtpbmcgYSA3LTcg dGllLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VR0E/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8L2E+IGdv ZXMgb24gdG8gYmVhdCBPbGUgTWlzcywgMzEtMTcuIEplbm5pbmdzIHdvdWxk IGdvIG9uIHRvIGJlIEFsbC1TRUMgYW5kIGEgMm5kLXJvdW5kIHBpY2suPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91Z2FzcG9ydHNjb20/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVnYXNwb3J0c2NvbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dQRjB3N3VvQ2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nUEYwdzd1 b0NsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgR2FyYmluIChAcGF0cmlja2dh cmJpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYXRyaWNrZ2Fy YmluL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyNjEwNTE2NDcwNzAyMzk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hvLXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMyIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG dWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hv LXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0yMyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==