UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Cornerback

Hometown (High School): Orangeburg, South Carolina (Wilkerson HS)

Height/Weight: 5-8, 178

Lettered: 2002-2005

Stats: 170 tackles, 1 sack, 9 other tackles for loss, 10 interceptions (194 return yards, 2 touchdowns), 5 quarterback hurries, and 27 passes broken up in four seasons.

Career: More than a decade prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, Tim Jennings was a mere two-star prospect out of high school who was hardly recruited. The last signee of UGA’s heralded 2002 recruiting class, Jennings was headed to South Carolina State in his hometown of Orangeburg before the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship the night before national signing day in February. Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds upon signing, he remains one of Georgia’s shortest and lightest signees over the last 60 years. As a true freshman in 2002, Jennings made interceptions in back-to-back weeks, including one he returned 64 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss’ Eli Manning. That season, the reserve cornerback was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team. After serving a part-time starting role as a sophomore in 2003, Jennings was a full-time starting cornerback as a junior and senior, leading the team in interceptions both seasons. He was recognized as a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2005. In that season's SEC Championship Game in a win over LSU for the title, Jennings intercepted his 10th and final pass as a Bulldog, returning it 15 yards for a score. A Senior Bowl participant, Jennings was picked No. 62 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

#23 Honorable Mention: HB- Zippy Morocco (1949-1951); HB- Dick Hartley (1919-1921); CB/PR- Wayne Swinford (1962-1964); End- Reid Moseley (1943-1946); DB- Tykee Smith (2022-2023); FB- Bobby Garrard (1952-1955); LB- Tommy Lawhorne (1965-1967); TB/SAF- Steve Kelly (1978-1981); DB- Mark Webb (2014-2017)