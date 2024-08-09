PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #22

Dave McMahon • UGASports
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Javon Bullard as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 22.

#22 JAVON BULLARD

Position: Defensive Back

Hometown (High School): Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

Lettered: 2021-2023

Stats: 114 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4 interceptions

Career: Javon Bullard came to Athens from Milledgeville as a three-star prospect but left as one of the most fierce and impactful defensive players Georgia has seen in recent seasons. In 2021, as a freshman, Bullard played in 14 of 15 games and made 12 tackles with half of them coming in the Charleston Southern game. His role increased dramatically as a sophomore when he started 10 of 15 games and was fifth on the team with 46 tackles, including seven for lost yardage. Bullard had three tackles and a sack in the National Semifinal game against Ohio State. His pass breakup on a clean yet controversial hit on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the game's most memorable plays. Then, as an encore in the National Championship game against TCU, Bullard made two interceptions as well as a fumble recovery and was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player. He started 12 games as a junior and finished third on the team in tackles with 56. That season, Bullard had a career-high 10 tackles against Auburn. He also added an interception in both the Missouri game as well as the clash with Ole Miss. Following the 2023 season, Bullard was a second-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers.

#22 Honorable Mention: Butch Box, Olandis Gary, Richard Samuel, Brendan Douglas

Georgia Bulldog Tackle Leaders 2022-2023
2022 Tackles 2023 Tackles

Smael Mondon, Jr.

76

Tykee Smith

70

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

70

Smael Mondon, Jr.

68

Malaki Starks

68

Javon Bullard

56

Christopher Smith

61

Malaki Starks

52

Javon Bullard

46

CJ Allen

41
