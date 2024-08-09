Position: Defensive Back

Hometown (High School): Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

Lettered: 2021-2023

Stats: 114 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4 interceptions

Career: Javon Bullard came to Athens from Milledgeville as a three-star prospect but left as one of the most fierce and impactful defensive players Georgia has seen in recent seasons. In 2021, as a freshman, Bullard played in 14 of 15 games and made 12 tackles with half of them coming in the Charleston Southern game. His role increased dramatically as a sophomore when he started 10 of 15 games and was fifth on the team with 46 tackles, including seven for lost yardage. Bullard had three tackles and a sack in the National Semifinal game against Ohio State. His pass breakup on a clean yet controversial hit on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the game's most memorable plays. Then, as an encore in the National Championship game against TCU, Bullard made two interceptions as well as a fumble recovery and was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player. He started 12 games as a junior and finished third on the team in tackles with 56. That season, Bullard had a career-high 10 tackles against Auburn. He also added an interception in both the Missouri game as well as the clash with Ole Miss. Following the 2023 season, Bullard was a second-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers.

#22 Honorable Mention: Butch Box, Olandis Gary, Richard Samuel, Brendan Douglas