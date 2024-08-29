PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #2

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Brandon Boykin as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 2.

Position: Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Returner

Hometown (High School): Fayetteville, GA (Fayette County)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 183

Lettered: 2008-2011

Stats: 159 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions on defense; 5 receptions, 71 yards, 2 TD receptions and 7 rushes, 103 yards, 1 TD rush on offense; 110 kickoff returns, 2,663 kickoff return yards, 4 kickoff return TDs; 14 punt returns, 180 punt return yards, 1 TD

Career: There were a bevy of players to choose from No. 2, but we chose Brandon Boykin for how versatile he was. He did not play a lot as a freshman,. but that would change soon after. As a sophomore, he played 13 games while starting 12 of them and made 54 tackles. He was also second on the team with three interceptions. Where Boykin made most of the headlines was returning kicks. He set a school record by scoring three kickoff returns for a touchdown that season (South Carolina, Tennessee and in the Independence Bowl vs. Texas A&M). The first two of three mentioned went for 100 yards. Boykin became the first SEC player ever to have two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns in one season. As a junior, he added another 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the game against Kentucky. He would frequently line up on offense in various ways as well as defense as a senior. In the season opener against Boise State, he scored on an 80-yard run. Later in the season, he would add a pair of touchdown receptions. He would also win the 2012 Outback Bowl team MVP award. He became Georgia's first (and as now, only) recipient of the Paul Hornung Trophy as the nation's most versatile athlete.

Post-UGA Career: Boykin was a fourth-round draft pick in 2012 by the Eagles. He would play in the NFL for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Chicago and Baltimore. He would have eight career interceptions including one for a pick-six.

Honorable Mention: Tim Wansley, Asher Allen, Richard LeCounte, Kendall Milton, Smael Mondon

Georgia Career Kickoff Return Leaders
Returns Yards Touchdowns

Brandon Boykin - 110

Brandon Boykin - 2,663

Brandon Boykin - 4

Gene Washington - 71

Gene Washington - 1,637

Gene Washington - 2

Lindsay Scott - 52

Lindsay Scott - 1,152

Todd Gurley - 2
