ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #18

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select John Rauch as the best Georgia player to wear jersey No. 18.

Courtesy: UGA Athletics
Courtesy: UGA Athletics

#18 JOHN RAUCH

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Philadelphia, PA (Yeadon)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 195

Lettered: 1945-1948

Stats: 252-for-483 (.522), 4,044 yards, 33 TD passes, 16 TD rushes, 3 TD receptions
... he also had 13 interceptions while playing defense

Career: Several great defensive backs and wide receivers were considered for this pick, but the No. 18 selection went to former Georgia record holder and College Football Hall of Famer, John Rauch. Rauch was once diagnosed with a heart murmur at 14 years old and was told not to play, but he got a second opinion that allowed him on the gridiron. He would eventually make his way down south from Philadelphia to the University of Georgia. He would start as a freshman (different rules due to the war) and technically become the school's first real dropback passer. As a freshman in 1945, the Bulldogs went 9-2, but as a sophomore he stepped it up a notch. Georgia went 11-0, won the SEC and a share of the National Championship. Midway through the season, he broke his cheek bone and was required to wear a steel mask covered in leather. The injury happened when he was returning kicks. The Bulldogs were good in 1947, but then won the SEC once again with Rauch as a senior in 1948. He was also named the SEC Player of the Year that season as well as an All-American.

He became the first quarterback to start four New Year's Day bowl games. In all, he won 38 games as a starting quarterback which was an NCAA record for 30 years. He also retired with the most career passing yards in school history with 4,044.

Post UGA Career: Rauch was inducted to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1979. In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

He played three seasons in the NFL, but in the pros, he was more well-known as a head coach. He coached both the Raiders and the Bills. He led Oakland to a Super Bowl II appearance before losing to Vince Lombardi in his last game as the Green Bay Packers' leader. During his time as the head coach of the Raiders, he had two assistants that fans may know, Bill Walsh and John Madden.

He passed away in 2008 at the age of 80.

#18 Honorable Mention: Bacarri Rambo, Deandre Baker, Charlie Dean, Damien Gary, Isaac Nauta, Wayne Johnson

