Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #13

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Stetson Bennett as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 13.

#13 STETSON BENNETT

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Blackshear, Georgia (Pierce County HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 190

Lettered: 2019-2022

Stats: 601 of 923 passing (65.1 comp%) for 8,429 yards, 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions; 141 rushes for 530 net yards (3.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns in 42 games/32 starts.

Career: A mere two-star prospect out of high school who initially walked on at Georgia in 2017, Stetson Bennett ultimately guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships while being recognized as one of the most accomplished players in the program’s history. Following an up-and-down 2020 season in which he started half the season’s games, Bennett took over as the full-time starting quarterback early in the 2021 campaign and hardly looked back. He passed for 2,862 yards (on only 287 attempts) and 29 touchdowns with a school-record passer rating of 176.69, guiding Georgia to its first national title in 41 years. In 2022 as a sixth-year senior, Bennett completed a then-school-record 68.28% of his passes for a program-best 4,127 yards as the Bulldogs were a perfect 15-0 while capturing a second consecutive national title. He was elected one of two permanent team offensive captains and received the Manning Award as college football’s top quarterback. Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist in 30 years, Bennett finished fourth in the 2022 Heisman voting as college football’s most outstanding player. He was named an MVP in four CFP games, including twice in a CFP National Championship Game. The dual-threat’s 530 career rushing yards remain the most by a Georgia quarterback since D.J. Shockley’s 643 rushing yards from 2002-2005. Currently, Bennett’s career marks for passing yards per attempt (9.13), total offensive yards per play (8.42), and passing efficiency rating (160.86) all rank first in UGA history. Bennett was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#13 Honorable Mention: SAF- Jake Scott (1967-1968); OLB- Azeez Ojulari (2019-2020); P- Drew Butler (2008-2011); PK- Marshall Morgan (2012-2015); DE- Jonathan Ledbetter (2016-2018); RB- Elijah Holyfield (2016-2018)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvNDBE YXlzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jNDBEYXlz PC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPlRyYWlsaW5nIGJ5IGZpdmUgcG9pbnRzIG1pZHdheSB0 aHJvdWdoIHRoZSA0USBhZ2FpbnN0IEFsYWJhbWEgaW4gdGhlIG5hdGlvbmFs IHRpdGxlIGdhbWUsIFN0ZXRzb24gQmVubmV0dCBkcm9wcyBhIDQwLXlhcmQg VEQgZGltZSB0byBmcmVzaG1hbiBBZG9uYWkgTWl0Y2hlbGwuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VR0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8L2E+IHNjb3JlcyAyMCB1bmFu c3dlcmVkIHBvaW50cyBmb3IgYSAzMy0xOCB3aW4gdG8gY2FwdHVyZSB0aGUg Y2hhbXBpb25zaGlwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWlVQZUlzWGVC eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pVUGVJc1hlQno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UGF0cmljayBHYXJiaW4gKEBwYXRyaWNrZ2FyYmluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhdHJpY2tnYXJiaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1NTE1NDY3 MTI2MzU5MzY3Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
