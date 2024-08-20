UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Tampa, Florida (Plant HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 208

Lettered: 2010-2013

Stats: 921 of 1,478 passing (62.3 comp%) for 13,166 yards, 121 touchdowns and 41 interceptions; 286 rushes for 396 net yards (1.4 avg.) and 16 touchdowns in 52 games/52 starts.

Career: The nation’s No. 46 overall prospect in the 2009 class, Aaron Murray was redshirted as a true freshman before establishing himself as arguably the greatest quarterback in UGA history. From 2010-2013, Murray passed for more than 3,000 yards each season, becoming the first player in SEC history to pass for at least 3,000 yards in four seasons. Currently, each of his four seasons rank among Georgia’s top 10 in single-season passing by an individual. After receiving Freshman All-American recognition in 2010, Murray earned second-team All-SEC honors as both a sophomore in 2011 and senior in 2013. After Georgia hadn’t appeared in the conference championship in a half-dozen years, Murray guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC East titles and appearances in the SEC Championship Game in 2011 and 2012. In 52 starts—a Georgia record for quarterbacks—he totaled what remains an SEC record for offensive yards (13,562), passing yards (13,166), passing touchdowns (121), and touchdown responsibility (137). Murray was also first in SEC history in career completions (921) until surpassed by Mississippi State’s Will Rogers in 2022. His 16 rushing touchdowns are the third-most in UGA history by a quarterback, trailing only Andy Johnson (21) and Ray Goff (19). In addition, Murray was elected offensive team captain as a junior before becoming the team’s overall permanent captain as a senior. He was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense for each of his four seasons at Georgia. In 2013, Murray was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and received the coveted NFF Scholar-Athlete Award. He was a fifth-round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft.

#11 Honorable Mention: QB- Jake Fromm (2017-2019); T- Joe Bennett (1920-1923); PK- Bob Etter (1964-1966); P- Spike Jones (1967-1969); QB- Jimmy Harper (1952-1955); QB- Greg Talley (1988-1991); QB- James Ray (1970-1972)