ago football

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #11

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Aaron Murray as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 11.

#11 AARON MURRAY

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Tampa, Florida (Plant HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 208

Lettered: 2010-2013

Stats: 921 of 1,478 passing (62.3 comp%) for 13,166 yards, 121 touchdowns and 41 interceptions; 286 rushes for 396 net yards (1.4 avg.) and 16 touchdowns in 52 games/52 starts.

Career: The nation’s No. 46 overall prospect in the 2009 class, Aaron Murray was redshirted as a true freshman before establishing himself as arguably the greatest quarterback in UGA history. From 2010-2013, Murray passed for more than 3,000 yards each season, becoming the first player in SEC history to pass for at least 3,000 yards in four seasons. Currently, each of his four seasons rank among Georgia’s top 10 in single-season passing by an individual. After receiving Freshman All-American recognition in 2010, Murray earned second-team All-SEC honors as both a sophomore in 2011 and senior in 2013. After Georgia hadn’t appeared in the conference championship in a half-dozen years, Murray guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC East titles and appearances in the SEC Championship Game in 2011 and 2012. In 52 starts—a Georgia record for quarterbacks—he totaled what remains an SEC record for offensive yards (13,562), passing yards (13,166), passing touchdowns (121), and touchdown responsibility (137). Murray was also first in SEC history in career completions (921) until surpassed by Mississippi State’s Will Rogers in 2022. His 16 rushing touchdowns are the third-most in UGA history by a quarterback, trailing only Andy Johnson (21) and Ray Goff (19). In addition, Murray was elected offensive team captain as a junior before becoming the team’s overall permanent captain as a senior. He was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense for each of his four seasons at Georgia. In 2013, Murray was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and received the coveted NFF Scholar-Athlete Award. He was a fifth-round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft.

#11 Honorable Mention: QB- Jake Fromm (2017-2019); T- Joe Bennett (1920-1923); PK- Bob Etter (1964-1966); P- Spike Jones (1967-1969); QB- Jimmy Harper (1952-1955); QB- Greg Talley (1988-1991); QB- James Ray (1970-1972)

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZ2FpbnN0IE9sZSBNaXNzIGluIDIwMTLigJR0aGUgbGFzdCB0aW1l IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VR0E/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8L2E+IGFuZCB0 aGUgUmViZWxzIHBsYXllZCBpbiBBdGhlbnPigJR0aGUgQnVsbGRvZ3MgdHJh aWwgMTAtMCBpbiB0aGUgMlEgYmVmb3JlIEFhcm9uIE11cnJheSBmaW5kcyBN YXJsb24gQnJvd24gZm9sbG93aW5nIGEgZ3JlYXQgZmFrZS4gPGJyPjxicj5N dXJyYXkgdGhyb3dzIGZvciB0aHJlZSBtb3JlIFREcyBhcyBVR0Egc2NvcmVz IDM3IHVuYW5zd2VyZWQgcG9pbnRzLjxicj48YnI+TXVycmF5IDI4LTIxLTAt Mzg0LTQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VnYXNwb3J0c2Nv bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdWdhc3BvcnRzY29tPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTVpyTEtoSlJjZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01ackxLaEpSY2U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBHYXJiaW4gKEBw YXRyaWNrZ2FyYmluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Bh dHJpY2tnYXJiaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MjIyNTMyNjE5MDkyMjE2NTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
