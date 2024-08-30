UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Plantation, Florida (American Heritage)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 215

Lettered: 2014-2017

Stats: 591 carries for 3,638 rushing yards (6.2 avg.) and 33 touchdowns; 64 receptions for 621 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns; 4 kickoff returns for 71 yards (38.4 avg.) in 47 games/11 starts in four seasons.

Career: The nation’s No. 13 overall prospect in his class, Sony Michel was a standout and mainstay in Georgia’s backfield for a full four seasons beginning in 2014. Although starting just 11 career games and only occasionally being the team’s primary ballcarrier, Michel’s 3,638 rushing yards remain the third most in school history, trailing only Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb. As a sophomore in 2015, he topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense. Michel was also named the team’s permanent offensive captain as both a junior and senior. In 2017, he rushed for 1,227 yards while his 7.87 yards-per-carry average remains the school’s single-season record. Michel’s mark of 16.45 yards per offensive play (181 offensive yards in 11 plays) in a win over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl, which included a 27-yard game-winning touchdown run, is also a school record. His 6.16 career yards-per-carry average remains the 10th-best mark in SEC history of those with at least 400 carries. Besides ranking third in school history in career rushing yards, Michel also ranks third with 4,330 all-purpose yards and fourth with 39 touchdowns scored. The New England Patriots selected him as the No. 31 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

#1 Honorable Mention: WR- Andre Hastings (1990-1992); WR- Mohamed Massaquoi (2005-2008); WR- Reggie Brown (2000, 2002-2004); C- Ashel “Bum” Day (1919-1921); WR- George Pickens (2019-2021); DB- Branden Smith (2009-2012); WR- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2020-2023); PK- Kim Braswell (1970-1972); P/QB- Joey Hester (1986-1989); RB- Isaiah Crowell (2011)