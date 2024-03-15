With Thursday night’s 85-80 loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament, two questions remain for Mike White and the Georgia basketball team.

Despite the Bulldogs’ 17-16 record, is it still possible Georgia somehow earns a spot in the NIT? If not, in today’s era of the transfer portal, what might next year’s roster look like?

“I shouldn’t be talking in past tense because I hope we have another opportunity to play in the NIT. But potentially, we could be talking about playing in that other tournament if four or five of these games had gone the other way, like the game in Athens. Tennessee at home, South Carolina at home, Alabama at home,” White said. “We took some steps this year in being a lot more competitive, but Florida is a better team. The other teams I mentioned are just better. But until the ball stops bouncing, we’ll keep swinging away at becoming our best. Maybe our name will be called in the NIT and maybe we can advance."

It’s been a season chock full of frustration for Georgia after starting 3-1 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs’ failure to close out games cost Georgia victories over South Carolina (at home), Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida (a 102-98 loss in overtime in Gainesville and an 88-82 loss to the Gators in Athens). Two other losses – 67-66 at LSU and 78-75 at Arkansas -- could have gone either way.

“We can talk about our close losses; we had some close wins, too. We stole a couple, too, with clutch end-of-game shots. I’d rather have the problem that we had this year than the alternative which was last year where you had a handful [of games] that you had zero chance where you were non-competitive,” White said. “We put ourselves in position. I’m frustrated, and I’m as competitive as anybody, but again, I really like our guys and our work ethic, and their approach to practice every day. We’ve just got to stay the course in this program and get to the point where you’re winning more of these close ones. We’d be talking about a different type of postseason.”

Instead, the Bulldogs are clinging to what appears to be an outside chance. Most likely, the next few weeks are expected to see White and his staff scour the transfer portal as they look to rebuild next year’s roster.

With graduate transfers Noah Thomasson, Russel Tchewa, and RJ Sunahara out of eligibility, that’s at least three more replacements the Bulldogs will have to find.

Potentially, it could be a lot more.

Senior guard Justin Hill was asked after the game if he would be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility and returning to Georgia.

“I’m definitely going to try and stay in college, but hopefully we get an NIT bid and focus on the postseason,” he said.

Even White seemed to hint more could be on the way.

“In the portal era, when you have individual meetings with all these guys. It’s a two-way street. What’s your expectation, what are you looking for? What are your other options? Staffs have options, players have options … it just is what it is,” White said. “You re-recruit to a certain extent, but you also want guys who want to be where they are, and you want guys to really be a part of your program. So, we’ll figure it out.”

If Thursday night was Thomasson’s final game, the Niagara transfer said he’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity he’s received.

“Hopefully, we hear our name called on Sunday to play again, but if not I’m forever grateful for this opportunity and I thank Coach White,” he said. “A chance to play in the SEC is a dream come true for a guy who had zero offers coming out of high school. I’m forever thankful for this opportunity. I’ll always be glad to say that I’m a Georgia Bulldog.”

The Bulldogs would appear to at best be on the bubble for a spot in the NIT.

According to the latest NCAA NET rankings, Georgia sits at No. 100. Thirty-two teams make up the field for the NIT.

“I don’t know who deserves to be in the NIT," White said. "Would we be excited about it? Absolutely. I don’t care what tournament it is."

"We’d love to compete, I know our guys would love to compete, at least I assume that. That’s the feeling I get,” White said. “It’s weird to sit there in the locker room and not know if it’s the last time you’ll address your team. I’m hopeful by the way we addressed our guys as a staff as a few minutes ago wasn’t the last time.”