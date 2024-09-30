Key points from Smael Mondon's September 30 press conference
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media Monday to preview Saturday's game against Auburn.
The following are highlights of what he had to say.
• Mondon said Georgia’s second-half effort against Alabama was due to a mix of a couple of things. We get the weekly “going to the doctor” quote.
• Mondon said it’s up to team to learn from it’s mistakes and move forward.
• Mondon said “Saturday is over and we’ve got a new opponent this week.”
• Mondon said the team need to start tackling better in practice.
• Mondon said when he first got to Georgia, he just tried to do what he could on special teams.
• Mondon said the key to playing defense is making sure you keep proper leverage.
• Mondon was asked about the defense’s slow start against Alabama. He said the key is to being dialed in at the beginning of games.
• Mondon said he is really confident the team won’t let the Alabama loss linger. Said the team will focus on correcting mistakes.