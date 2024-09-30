Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media Monday to preview Saturday's game against Auburn.

The following are highlights of what he had to say.

• Mondon said Georgia’s second-half effort against Alabama was due to a mix of a couple of things. We get the weekly “going to the doctor” quote.

• Mondon said it’s up to team to learn from it’s mistakes and move forward.

• Mondon said “Saturday is over and we’ve got a new opponent this week.”

• Mondon said the team need to start tackling better in practice.

• Mondon said when he first got to Georgia, he just tried to do what he could on special teams.

• Mondon said the key to playing defense is making sure you keep proper leverage.

• Mondon was asked about the defense’s slow start against Alabama. He said the key is to being dialed in at the beginning of games.

• Mondon said he is really confident the team won’t let the Alabama loss linger. Said the team will focus on correcting mistakes.