Key points from Nazir Stackhouse's Oct. 15 press conference

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

Nazir Stackhouse spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday.

• Stackhouse said he does whatever it takes to make it through practice. Said it might seem he’s always durable but says it’s tough to stay that way.

• Stackhouse said former teammate Bill Norton, a backup at Texas, was always somebody who wanted to learn more. Said it’s great to see him at a great program.

• Stackhouse said position coach Tray Scott has “definitely” helped him with his confidence.

• Stackhouse was asked what has changed in Georgia since he arrived in 2020. In his mind, nothing has. Everybody continues to buy into the standard. “All we preach is the standard,” Stackhouse said.

• Stackhouse said he’s seen a lot of maturity from Ellis Robinson IV, “Like I’ve seen from a lot of those young guys.”

• Stackhouse said stopping the run will remain the top challenge for the defense.

• Stackhouse said the players haven’t even thought about being underdogs.

• Stackhouse said the noise at Darrell Royal Stadium will be nothing they haven’t seen before.

• Stackhouse said he doesn’t like to get into comparisons regarding Quinn Ewers at Texas and Carson Beck. But he said Beck has been preparing exceptionally hard for this game.

• Stackhouse said transfer Zxavier McLeod is starting to play looser than he has before. Said he’s finally becoming comfortable.