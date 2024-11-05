Advertisement

Published Nov 5, 2024
Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Williams said it has taken a lot of patience dealing with his high ankle injury. But he's working every day to get closer to 100 percent. Wiliams added that he feels the injury has made him more resilient.

The biggest challenge of facing Ole Miss' tempo is just being lined up and getting ready to go, according to Williams.

As far as lessons learned from other road tests this season, Williams said the Bulldogs have learned they are tough, resilient, and they can get through tough times.

