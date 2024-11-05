Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference

in other news
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'
Kirby Smart is quite familiar with Lane Kiffin.
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Florida game.
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener
A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia
Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.
Williams said it has taken a lot of patience dealing with his high ankle injury. But he's working every day to get closer to 100 percent. Wiliams added that he feels the injury has made him more resilient.
The biggest challenge of facing Ole Miss' tempo is just being lined up and getting ready to go, according to Williams.
As far as lessons learned from other road tests this season, Williams said the Bulldogs have learned they are tough, resilient, and they can get through tough times.
