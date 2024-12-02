Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference

Georgia safety Malaki Starks met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of the SEC Championship Game.

Starks said Texas' running game has changed from the first meeting. The Longhorns look even more physical and explosive on offense.

Playing in the SEC Championship Game still means a lot to Starks. He said it shows a lot about the team that they've made it to this point despite all the doubts.

Starks said the Bulldogs have figured out more of what their strengths and weaknesses are since the first meeting with Texas.

Starks said the defense needs to be on the same page more rather than playing as individuals as a fix to some of the inconsistencies.

Starks said Julian Humphrey's decision to enter the portal now is part of "crazy times" in college football, but he wished Humphrey the best of luck. Freshmen corners Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones have impressed Starks with their competitiveness and desire to learn.

Dan Jackson's energy has had the biggest effect on Starks. The two feed off each other and Starks said they each do a good job of picking the other up if they're down.

Starks called running back Roderick Robinson "a freak" with his ability to move at his size. Starks is excited to see him on the field more and more.