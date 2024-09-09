Key points from Kirby Smart's September 9 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview Kentucky week. Here are the key points from what Smart had to say.

Smart has immense respect for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. The two have grown to be good friends. His teams are always tough and physical.

Smart said tight end Oscar Delp is "fine" and "good." It sounds like Delp will be ready to play against Kentucky after suffering a slight ankle sprain against Tennessee Tech.

Defensive lineman Nasir Johnson had a "sublux" injury that he's had before, but he should be fine.

Outside linebacker Mykel Williams is doing a great job in his rehab. Smart said he needs to see him practice and be able to put weight on it before he'll be able to play.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson is looking good and hopefully will be able to practice on Monday, according to Smart. Smart will find out more in practice today.

In regards to going against Kentucky quarterback and former Bulldog Brock Vandagriff, Smart said very little consideration will be given to what he did in Athens. Smart called him a great teammate who would do anything to help the team. Smart added that it's very cool that Vandagriff graduated before leaving. Smart said part of Kentucky's identity is figuring out who Vandagriff is and what he does well.

Smart said NFL personnel have told him that Georgia is the top place for players to develop. So people from the next level say that players from Georgia come into the league more developed when they stay in Athens and develop. That's due to the level of talent that the Bulldogs go against in practice every day. Smart said pro personnel say they'd rather players train at Georgia than anywhere else.

Smart said Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker is a versatile player who can wreck the game in a variety of ways. Smart alluded to the fact that Georgia recruited Walker out of high school.

The young defensive linemen have gotten more work by this point than about any other group Smart has had. That has been good in Smart's eyes and has allowed the team to both rest older players and not rush injured guys back.

Receiver Anthony Evans was described as tough and aggressive with a lot of confidence. That carries over to the returner position as well. Smart is proud of him for the intelligence required to play multiple positions in the offense. Smart added that he is hard on him because he has high standards for the special teams units.

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss has grown tremendously in terms of his football intelligence. He understands the Georgia defense very well and puts himself in good positions.

Center Jared Wilson has practiced more over the past two weeks and, in Smart's eyes, has shown rapid improvement.