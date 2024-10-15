Key points from Kirby Smart's October 15 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on October 15. Here are the key points from his final press conference before this weekend's road game at No. 1 Texas.

Smart said the team did a little bit less in Monday's practice due to the high snap counts played by the starters so far this year. But Tuesday's practice was as spirited as usual.

Center Jared Wilson has done more the past couple of days than he has the past couple of weeks. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall has been taking reps and doing more than he has over the last two weeks. Hall's process has been long and he's been having to get used to the pain he has in his legs.

Smart called Texas receiver Isaiah Bond "electric." He complimented the Longhorns on the job they did on supplementing their skill players through the transfer portal.

Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck are similar players in Smart's eyes. The games Ewers has played in, Smart sees a lot of knowledge and understanding of the Texas offense. Both Ewers and Beck have the ability to get their team out of a bad play if something goes wrong.

Freshman corner Ellis Robinson has been practicing better the past couple of weeks. He is also paying better attention to detail and taking better notes than he has. Smart said he is "excited" about the freshman corner and has to keep finding ways to get him on the field.

Smart said he didn't remember much about the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas after the 2018 season. He feels the team learned from the approach to that game in terms of players maybe not being "all in" for the bowl game.

Smart likens recruiting Texas high school players to getting players out of Georgia. They are usually tough and well-coached. He did say it's hard to get players out of Texas due to travel, but that can sometimes work out due to connections in the state of Georgia. But now, Texas provides another option for players in that state to play in the SEC. Smart said the hardest part of recruiting Texas is deciding which players to go after.

Smart feels the run game success is relative to who the team is playing each week. He thinks it's hard to see teams dominating on the ground every week, and those that are probably use some type of quarterback run. Smart is comfortable with how the running game has been so far.

Receiver Dillon Bell has developed "a lot." He has brought toughness and a different skillset to the receiver room. Bell will be playing in his native Texas this weekend.

Smart said the defensive line is "still coming" and "not complete" in terms of being healthy. He listed several players who have been battling injuries and not able to take their full complement of practice reps. Nazir Stackhouse has been the most reliable. Smart said he has been very durable and uses his flexibility and contact balance to be a force in the middle of the line. Smart said "we would be in trouble without him."

Texas' running backs are very tough. They have three backs that rotate in behind a very talented offensive line. Smart feels the Longhorns run more outside zone than other teams Georgia has played and they do a nice job with that.