Key points from Kirby Smart's August 20 press conference

Photo by Radi Nabulsi.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on August 20. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference.

Smart said camp concluded on Saturday, but the team is still focused on themselves. The next couple of days will be about future opponents before turning attention to Clemson later this week.

Smart said fall camp showed the team has good mental toughness and good physicality. The progress from scrimmage one to scrimmage two was good. Smart liked the improvement in terms of tackling and playing without coaches on the field.

Running back Roderick Robinson has been dealing with turf toe and doesn't know when he'll be available. He added that a good group of backs has been doing well.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson is improving while dealing with an Achilles issue. He should be doing a lot more work starting on Tuesday.

Xzavier McLeod has been pushing through an injury, and Smart isn't sure when he'll be back. Smael Mondon has practiced every day, although his volume of reps ebbs and flows every day. Smart feels Mondon has been more assertive as a leader now that he's getting more and more reps at practice.

Smart added that CJ Allen is a natural leader at inside linebacker and that you don't consider him as a sophomore. Raylen Wilson and Terrell Foster have been doing a great job as well.

Receiver Colbie Young has been dealing with a bit of a hamstring issue.

Transfer receiver London Humphreys made a big jump from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.

Smart said the quarterback depth is something he isn't used to. There are a lot of guys who have experience and have played. He added that Gunner Stockton probably had the best scrimmage he's ever had during the scrimmage on Saturday.

Smart estimated there are five to six corners who can play winning football. Chris Peal has worked at both safety and corner, although he hasn't been fully cleared for full contact until today. Daylen Everette has repped some at star.

Tate Ratledge and Drew Bobo were both praised for doing a good job at center with Jared Wilson banged up. Ratledge has gotten "a lot" of work there and Bobo has "continued to impress."

Running back Branson Robinson came in with some tendinitis out of high school. There were times it was hard for him to push through, but Smart praised his mental and physical toughness. He never pouted after the injury last fall; he just understood it's part of the game. Smart said it has been great having Robinson back in the fold.

As for Trevor Etienne, Smart said he's a tremendous leader and is hard on guys when he needs to be.

Smart feels defensive lineman Christen Miller is an "every down player" up front. He has beem more dependable, reliable, and available since he's stayed healthy. Nagging injuries have bothered him the last couple of years.

Star Joenel Aguero is processing information much faster this year than he did as a freshman last season. He "took a lot of lumps" last year and got frustrated at times. But it has paid off this year in a greater understanding of the defense.

Sophomore kicker Peyton Woodring has been great. Smart said it's a relief to not be figuring out who the kicker is going to be this fall.

Smart mentioned Anthony Evans, Sacovie White, Nate Frazier, Michael Jackson, Trevor Etienne, and others as candidates to return kicks.

