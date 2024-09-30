PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Key points from Earnest Greene's press conference

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference in advance of this weekend's game against Auburn.

Greene felt the offensive line played all right vs Alabama, but could have done better.

Greene echoed Kirby Smart's sentiments that the key to success on third downs is being good on first and second down.

Communication has been the biggest area of improvement for Greene in his own eyes. He feels he's doing a better job of echoing calls and working together as a unit with the other linemen.

