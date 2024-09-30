Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference in advance of this weekend's game against Auburn.

Greene felt the offensive line played all right vs Alabama, but could have done better.

Greene echoed Kirby Smart's sentiments that the key to success on third downs is being good on first and second down.

Communication has been the biggest area of improvement for Greene in his own eyes. He feels he's doing a better job of echoing calls and working together as a unit with the other linemen.