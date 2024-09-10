Key points from Cole Speer press conference

Georgia receiver Cole Speer met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from what Speer had to say.

Speer said he watched Kris Durham growing up despite the big age gap. He enjoys following in Durham's footsteps at Georgia and representing Calhoun High School.

Kentucky's defense has stood out to Speer as tough, fast, and physical. The Bulldogs are focused on what the Wildcats have done in the past, not just the game against South Carolina last week.

Speer said Kentucky quarterback and former Bulldog Brock Vandagriff can do just about anything he wants to on a football field.

Arian Smith worked harder than anybody in the receiver room this offseason. Speer feels Smith had a bit of a chip on his shoulder coming back for his fifth season.

Speer starts on all the special teams units except for punt coverage. He played a little bit of special teams in high school, but has learned much more of the details since being at Georgia.